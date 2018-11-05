Colorado Democrats’ lead in ballot returns slips away

A second round of numbers Monday from the Colorado Secretary of State’s office shows 1,636,971 state voters have now turned in ballots, erasing the advantage held by Democrats in returning ballots from earlier in the day.
Still, the overall trend held up of more Democrats and fewer Republicans turning in ballots ahead of election day than in the last midterm election four years ago.
Republicans as of Monday afternoon had turned in 556,119 ballots to Democrats’ 554,809. That reverses a Democratic lead earlier Monday of 4,702 ballots. Unaffiliated voters submitted 505,496 ballots.
However, Republicans still have not caught up to the 2014 ballot counts for the day before Election Day, at 558,496, and Democrats have far exceeded their 2014 day-before count of 446,448 ballots. Unaffiliated voters also have far surpassed the number of ballots received in 2014, of 359,496.
Democratic women continue to lead all Colorado voting groups by gender, with 326,487, compared to 269,882 for Republican women, according to Monday afternoon’s numbers. Republican men are outpacing Democratic men in voter turnout, 283,559 ballots to 223,888.
The Monday afternoon numbers show that Denver voters have now turned out in record numbers, with 169,190 ballots turned in compared to a total turnout for the 2014 mid-terms of 167,711.
Democratic ballots in Denver numbered 91,664 late Monday, compared to 76,565 in 2014. Republicans turned in 24,910, fewer than the 28,455 turned in on the same day in 2014. Unaffiliated voters in 2014 submitted 36,496 ballots but as of Monday afternoon have exceeded that by 14,000, with 50,489 ballots received.
In Adams County, 98,570 voters have submitted their ballots as of Monday afternoon, compared to 87,583 ballots turned in at the same day in 2014. The total Adams County turnout in 2014 was 100,618. Democrats turned in 36,828, compared to 32,618 in 2014. Republican ballots number 29,123, compared to 29,247 in 2014. Unaffiliated voters have provided 31,341 ballots. In 2014, they turned in 24,797 votes.
In the state’s bellwether county — Jefferson — 217,758 ballots had been received as of Monday afternoon, with 179,952 turned in for the day before the election in 2014. Democratic turnout in Jefferson County is 72,976, compared to 57,283 in 2014. Republicans are still below the 2014 total of 69,716, with 68,421 ballots turned in as of Monday afternoon.
In the state’s largest GOP strongholds, Republican voter turnout improved over the numbers seen earlier Monday are still well below 2014 totals.
El Paso County voters turned in 164,756 ballots on this same day in 2014. Monday afternoon totals show 178,390 ballots. Republicans ballots totaled 83,167 in the county, compared to 87,694 in 2014. Democrats turned in 40,986; at this same day in 2014 they had 34,162 ballots received. Unaffiliated voter turnout also continued to exceed 2014 in El Paso County, at 51,427 in 2018 but 40,760 in 2014.
The only large county where Republican turnout has bested its 2014 numbers is Douglas County, where 91,660 voters had cast ballots on this day in 2014. The latest numbers show 119,743 ballots now received. Dougco Republicans have turned in 54,748, exceeding the 2014 count of 50,629. Democrats have turned in 27,002 ballots, compared to 18,899 in 2014. Unaffiliated voters also have submitted 36,596 ballots, exceeding the 2014 turnout of 21,205.