Colorado's Democratic leaders gave themselves a pat on the back Monday for the 2019 legislative session, pointing to "promises made, promises kept" on equal pay, local minimum wage, full-day kindergarten and climate change.
"We worked across the aisle as much as we could," said Speaker of the House KC Becker.
Promises made on the 2018 campaign trail were kept for the priorities, education and health care, said House Majority Leader Alec Garnett of Denver.
Health care bills lowered prescription drug costs, whether insulin or other high-cost drugs that could be imported from Canada, and eliminated out-of-network surprise billing.
Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder called the session one of the "most transformative" ever, affecting every Coloradan.
Republicans worked to slow the agenda, particularly on issues they most opposed, such as the oil and gas restrictions in Senate Bill 181, which Gov. Jarod Polis signed into law April 12.
Many bills most opposed by Republicans ended differently than when they were introduced, Fenberg said. "We listened to people who disagreed with us," and 95 percent of the bills passed had bipartisan votes.
The General Assembly also passed a bill and two resolutions dealing with workplace culture within the Capitol.
Senate Bill 244 enacts a workplace harassment policy, created by an interim committee after last year's rash of harassment complaints at the Statehouse. A joint resolution also prohibits harassment by lobbyists.
The Nov. 5 election will let voters decide on whether to allow sports betting, which would be taxed to support the state water plan and combat gambling addiction, and whether the state can keep and spend tax revenue that exceeds limits set by the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.
Polls show those measures have broad support, Becker said.
The water plan, which will need at least $3 billion over the next 20 years, is part of how Democrats are selling sports betting.
Revenue from that measure could reach $11 million in its first year and up to $25 million in succeeding years, said Garnett, one of the bill's sponsors.
Besides addressing water quality, the new revenue also could fund stream management, including for the Colorado River, Becker said.
"Even $10 million will make a difference," she said.
The Democrats pushed back Monday against Republicans' claims that they were unapproachable. The oil and gas measure spawned more than 100 meetings and almost as many amendments, Fenberg said, and major changes were made to the FAMLI leave and sex ed bills. "It would be a mischaracterization to say sponsors put on blinders and didn't listen."
Republicans' threats of recalls when they didn't like a bill underestimated the broad support for much of the legislation, Garnett said.
"If they overreach" in trying for taxpayer-funded recall elections, it's "a sign of the end of the Republican Party."