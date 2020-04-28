El Paso County was granted $125.7 million in federal relief funds last week to cover expenses related to the coronavirus crisis and expects to share those funds with all cities and towns in the county, including Colorado Springs and Monument, officials said Tuesday.
The funding was announced as county commissioners are considering whether to file for a waiver from elements of the state's 'Safer at Home' order's restrictions that are keeping some businesses closed.
Commission Chairman Mark Waller said in a news conference he wanted to explore options for opening some activities earlier than the state allows, after getting approval from El Paso County Public Health and area hospitals.
"I don't anticipate some sort of blanket request to say let's just open everything up and have a free-for-all," Waller said. "I don't think it's the right thing to do. I don't think it's the responsible thing to do. Where it is reasonable, where it is responsible, we are absolutely going to explore every single avenue to get folks back to work."
Earlier Tuesday, El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez called on commissioners to send a letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking for a waiver.
But Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he was comfortable with the steps the state was taking to reopen and he wasn't going to second-guess Polis' decisions.
"I feel very comfortable about the pace that we're moving," he said.
If the county's cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, continue to decline but the state's numbers increase, then local officials might want to ask for more independence from the state's orders, Suthers said. If the county's COVID-19 cases started to trend upward, local officials could reinstate more strict social distancing orders, he said.
Federal relief funding
El Paso County expects to keep 55% of the $125.7 million in federal aid it was granted — about $84.4 million — to cover its costs and share the remaining 45% — $41 million — with the cities and towns, county controller Nikki Simmons told El Paso County commissioners Tuesday. The disbursement among municipalities will be based on population, she reported. Colorado Springs is expected to receive $37.5 million, the largest portion of the funds.
All of the county commissioners informally supported sharing the federal funds with local partners. An official vote on the issue may be taken May 5.
"This is a chance for us to show the ways we can all be in this together," Commissioner Cami Bremer said.
The federal funding will be restricted to costs directly associated to coronavirus expenses or relief, Simmons said. The funding cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue, she said.
The county probably will use some of its funding to cover public health expenses as well as payroll expenses for public safety employees, human service employees and others responding to the coronavirus crisis, Simmons said. The county can use the funding to cover teleworking costs, employee paid leave and sick time, and grants for small businesses, she said.
The funds could also be spent to ensure the county is able to rent space to hold elections in buildings that allow for social distancing, among other uses, she said.
The federal relief funds must be spent by the end of the year or be returned to the U.S. Treasury, Simmons said.
Waller lauded the federal government for giving local governments flexibility to use the funds as needed.
"We are not going to get a whole lot more guidance. ... I think it’s a great thing they haven’t put a whole lot in terms of guardrails on this money," he said.
Calls for greater freedom
Several commissioners and about 15 residents at the meeting expressed concern about continued measures that keep some businesses closed and prohibit some gatherings.
Gonzalez said keeping nonessential businesses such as restaurants closed contributes to financial hardship for thousands of people when the businesses could be reopened safely. Polis' "Safer at Home" order continues restrictions from his expired "Stay at Home" order that limit restaurants to pickup and delivery service.
"Poverty also kills," Gonzalez said.
He noted the rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in Colorado Springs was much lower than Eagle County, which has been granted a waiver. As of Tuesday, Colorado Springs had 123 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, per 100,000 residents. Eagle County had 974 cases per 100,000, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data showed.
"I believe it is the right thing to do and still the safe thing to do," Gonzalez said of allowing restaurants to open dine-in services.
The board will seek legal advice about requesting a waiver from the state after hearing from El Paso County Public Health officials, county spokesman Ryan Parsell said.
Music educator Marsha Brower asked for the county to restore in-person education, summer camps and parades.
Jason Lupo, with Full Armour Swim Team, said remote connection through technology was not a replacement for in-person connection that youth sports can help provide.
"I urgently ask that you not forget about youth in youth sports. ... I urge you to reopen El Paso County," he said.
In other news Tuesday:
• Colorado's emergency operations center has spent about $70 million on its coronavirus response, state public health officials said.
• The state is processing 2,000 to 3,000 coronavirus tests per day, said Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state's coronavirus response, adding that the governor has set a goal of 10,000 tests per day.
• The number of positive coronavirus cases reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment rose to 14,316, out of the 67,094 people who were tested for the disease, the department said.
Across the state, 736 people have died of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, the state's data show.
Last week, the state department said it was adding "probable" coronavirus deaths to its tallies. A day later, state officials said "duplicates" were deleted out of the death toll, causing a drop in numbers. About 10% of total cases reported Tuesday fell under the probable category, the department data showed.
Daily new cases and deaths in El Paso County — where 69 people have died of the virus as of Tuesday — have been declining even as the total numbers continue to rise, local public health officials have said.
El Paso County's coronavirus hospitalizations are "far far less than our proportion of the state," Suthers said.
According to 90% of Colorado's hospitals that reported data to the state Tuesday, 72 coronavirus patients statewide have been discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Monday afternoon. More than 780 Coloradans remain hospitalized, the hospital data showed.
The Gazette's Liz Henderson and Erin Prater contributed to this report.