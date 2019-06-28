Colorado is cracking down on unregistered "giant swing" rides following "an incident involving a patron" at Mid-Air Adventures in Thornton.
The rides, including a registered one at Cave of the Winds in Manitou Springs, also are known as a "swing by choice," a "pendulum swing" or a "king swing."
"A swing device operating on a pendulum and designed to provide an experience similar to a free-fall was involved in an incident resulting in reportable injuries on June 20," says a news release from the state Amusement Rides and Devices Program. "According to our records, several devices of this nature are operating in the state of Colorado."
A notice on Mid-Air Adventures' website says the business has closed, citing "the influx of large corporate venues, a multitude of entertainment options, bottom bargain pricing strategies and mandated payroll increases," causing the business to be "financially unable to continue to operate."
An owner of Mid-Air Adventures did not return a call requesting comment.
While "registered devices with a current certificate of inspection and permit may continue to operate," any unregistered devices "must be shut down," the state release says. "This action is effective immediately and must continue until a permit is issued from the state of Colorado Amusement Rides and Devices Program."
A state spokeswoman wasn't immediately able to provide the number of registered "giant swing" rides in Colorado.
Many of the state's most well-known giant swing rides, including the "Terror-dactyl" at Cave of the Winds, can continue to operate.
"The Terror-dactyl and every single one of our rides up here are all inspected and registered with the state," said manager Jim Conrath. "Even the rides that you don't have to pay for up here, those are inspected and regulated as well. So, they've got all their stickers and they're good to go.
"We are fully operational, we are in state compliance and we are ready for customers."
The giant swing at Cave of the Winds "sits on the edge of a 200-foot cliff in Williams Canyon," its website says. "Those brave enough to ride will be launched over 150 feet into the canyon at nearly 100 miles per hour! The G-forces on this ride will knock you silly and the free-fall drop will have you laughing and praying for your life at the same time!"
The "Royal Rush Skycoaster" at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park also won't be affected, said admissions manager Chad Harris.
It's "licensed, regulated by the state and definitely heavily inspected," Harris said. "So, we are open for business. We are not that type of swing that is shut down."
The park near Cañon City describes its giant swing ride this way: "Get ready to experience the biggest adrenaline rush in the state! Sweep 50 mph through the air in a free fall, momentarily dangling 1,200 feet above the Arkansas River."