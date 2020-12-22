Colorado on Monday saw its lowest new daily COVID-19 case count since late October, as the state's seven-day average of new cases continued to cascade downward ahead of the holidays — and the potential arrival of a mutant new strain of the virus.
Deaths, too, were down sharply, with Saturday's seven-day average of 22 deaths the lowest since early November.
Hospital bed usage in the state has also declined, but not as dramatically, the state data shows. Slightly less than three-quarters of the state's intensive care unit beds were in use Monday, down from a peak of 86% in mid-November. Acute care bed usage showed similar trends. And just over 40% of adult critical care ventilators were in use as of Monday, down from a peak of 55% earlier in the month.
But it's no time for complacency, Dr. Sam Dominguez, infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado, warned Tuesday.
"Overall in Colorado we're doing a little bit better — cases are down, hospitalizations are down — but we're still really in a critical phase of the pandemic here," he said, adding that Coloradans must still take precautions against the sometimes deadly virus, even with a vaccine in sight.
Potentially complicating matters in the near future: a mutant strain of COVID-19 that triggered alarm Saturday when announced by Britain’s prime minister, triggering dozens of countries to ban flights from the United Kingdom, as well as strict lockdown measures in southern England. A similar variant has emerged in South Africa.
The variant has not been identified in the U.S. so far, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention webpage launched Tuesday, but "the variant could already be in the United States without having been detected."
Dominguez said Tuesday he had not heard of the new strain arriving in Colorado. State officials did not respond to a request for comment on the possible presence of the strain in the state, or if the state health department is doing the genetic sequencing necessary to identify the strain.
The World Health Organization has said while the variant may spread more easily from person to person, it isn’t necessarily more dangerous or deadly.
There have been previous mutations of the COVID-19 virus that some have speculated would be more transmissible, but were not, Dominguez said. However, the new strain "looks more likely" to have increased transmissibility," he added. "But we still need more data to confirm this."
As to whether vaccines would guard against the variant: "We don't know," Dominguez said, adding that labs are working "frantically" to answer this question.
The COVID-19 virus likely experiences significant mutations once or twice a month, he said, adding that coronaviruses are prone to mutations. Additionally, the introduction of a vaccine could cause the virus to mutate, he added.
On Tuesday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he believes the new strain is likely in the U.S.
“If the variant is here, I want to know, because that would be problematic,” Cuomo said Tuesday during a phone briefing with reporters. “We want to test for the variant. If it’s here we want to know it. We want to isolate it immediately.
“If it’s here, where, where is it?” he added.
German pharmaceutical company BioNTech is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new UK variant, but further studies are needed to be completely sure, its chief executive said Tuesday.
“We don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant,” CEO Ugur Sahin told a news conference the day after the vaccine was approved for use in the European Union. “But scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants.”
Sahin said that the proteins on the UK variant are 99% the same as on the prevailing strains, and therefore BioNTech has “scientific confidence” that its vaccine will be effective.
“But we will know it only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data,” he said. “The likelihood that our vaccine works ... is relatively high."
Should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant the company could do so in about 6 weeks, Sahin said, though regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used.
Having to adjust the vaccine would be a blow for the rollout of immunization campaigns and the effort to rein in the pandemic that has so far killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.
BioNTech's vaccine, which was developed together with U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, has been authorized for use in more than 45 countries including Britain, the United States and the EU. Hundreds of thousands of people have already received the shots.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.