ROXBOROUGH PARK, Colo. — When a cruise ship began swaying wildly in the sea, a Colorado couple held on as best they could.
Steve and Shelly Eitel of Roxborough Park were two of the hundreds of people rescued from the Viking Sky when it became stranded off the coast of Norway more than 400 miles north from where it was supposed to make its next stop.
Shelly Eitel and her husband were getting lunch on the pool deck, when a soup cauldron came off the stove and everything went flying.
"We went flying on our couches and chairs to the other side of the deck," Shelly Eitel said. "I mean we lost our food obviously, but everything was going everywhere."
@KyleClark Here are my folks, Steve and Shelly Eitel from Roxborough Park, smiling away and taking everything in stride as they awaited evacuation on the Viking Sky last night! They were evacuated @2am by helicopter and are safe and sound! #vikingskyrescue #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/1CaCNXqf4m— Steph Eitel (@StephEitel) March 24, 2019