Custer County may not have the authority to do so but that's not stopping county officials from defying the state and lifting their own COVID-19 restrictions.
Last week, the county board voted 2-to-1 to go back to "normal" and let all the county's businesses open up as much as they want to, effective immediately. The county still suggested that people wear masks and social distance.
Following that vote, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said that the county couldn't do that.
Custer County officials responded to the state reiterating their decision to lift restrictions and called the Custer County Board of Health's vote to return to normal "courageous". They noted that "for months" Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) championed the ability of counties to act "in their own best interests."