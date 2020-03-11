More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States, the majority in Washington. However, as of Wednesday, March 11, more than 270 people in Colorado were tested for the virus, with the number of presumptive positive cases having risen to 33. Those cases are spread across 11 Colorado counties.
Here's a list of where the 33 cases were found:
El Paso County (1 case):
- Man in his 40s, has recent US travel history
Arapahoe County (3 cases):
- Woman in her 30s. The investigation is ongoing.
- Man in his 50s, exposed during travel.
- Woman in her 80s, exposed during travel.
Jefferson County (3 cases):
- Man in his 50s, exposure is under investigation.
- Woman in her 70s, exposed during travel.
- Man in his 70s, exposed during travel.
Pitkin County (3 cases):
- Man in his 50s, is an Australian visiting Aspen.
- Woman in her 20s, exposure is under investigation.
- Woman in her 60s, is an Australian visiting Aspen.
Larimer County (1 case):
- Woman in her 50s. The investigation is ongoing.
Gunnison County (2 cases):
- Woman in her 50s. The investigation is ongoing.
- Woman in her 50s. The investigation is ongoing.
Denver County (7 cases):
- Man in his 40s. The investigation is ongoing.
- Woman in her 70s, exposed during international travel.
- Woman in her 30s, no known contact with an infected person, but has recent US travel history.
- Female in her teens, exposure is under investigation.
- Woman in her 40s. The investigation is ongoing.
- Woman in her 70s, exposure is under investigation.
- Man in his 40s, exposed during international travel.
Douglas County (3 cases):
- School-aged female, exposed during international travel.
- Woman in her 40s, exposed during international travel.
- Woman in her 70s, exposed during international travel.
Eagle County (4 cases):
- Woman in her 50s, exposed during international travel.
- Woman in her 70s, has recent US travel history.
- Man in his 30s. The investigation is ongoing.
- Man in his 70s. The investigation is ongoing.
Summit County (1 case):
- Man in his 40s, has recent US travel history.
Pitkin County (6 cases):
- Woman in her 60s. Contact with infected individual.
- Man in his 60s. Contact with infected individual.
- Man in his 60s. Contact with infected individual.
- Man in his 60s. Contact with infected individual.
- Man in his 70s. Contact with infected individual.
- Man in his 60s. Contact with infected individual.