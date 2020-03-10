Colorado coronavirus: Paid sick leave part of state's emergency plan

On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis declared a 30-day state of emergency in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus in Colorado.

The emergency declaration comes with a directive to the Department of Labor and Employment to grant paid sick leave to workers in the food service, hospitality, child care, health care and education industries if they miss work for exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

That paid leave applies only while the worker is being tested and awaiting test results, approximately 24 hours to three days, Polis said. They will also look for additional resources for unemployment insurance and wage replacement for those who test positive.

"It's critical they are able to take sick leave," Polis said.

He also wants businesses to offer paid sick leave "to be part of the solution."

Some state employees who wind up in quarantine or isolation should be able to work from home, Polis said. Those who cannot, such as prison guards, should use paid sick leave if they are unable perform their duties.

