There are 151 patients hospitalized in Colorado as of Aug. 19, and the three-day moving, average positivity rate stands at 2.44%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at 5% to contain the virus.
Current hospitalization data is also a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day, indicating the state is on a safer track now to ensure medical centers aren't overwhelmed.
In addition, there have been 1,899 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up three from the day prior.