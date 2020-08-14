There are 172 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado, and the three-day moving, average positivity rate stands at 3.27% as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.
Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at 5% to contain the virus.
Current hospitalization data is also a key metric, because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus. In April, hospitalizations peaked at 888 in one day, indicating the state is on a safer track now to ensure medical centers aren't overwhelmed. Read more here.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Aug. 13):
- 52,219 cases, including 5,334 in El Paso County
- 609,824 people tested
- 1,882 deaths among cases, including 142 in El Paso County
- 1,763 deaths due to COVID-19
- 6,700 hospitalized
- 536 outbreaks
