Colorado's COVID-19 deaths rose to 1,062 Thursday afternoon, up 61 from a day earlier, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

More than 23,190 Coloradans have contracted the disease out of 139,937 who have been tested for it, the data show. At least 248 more Coloradans have died with the virus, but not because of it, the state said.

As of Thursday, 256 outbreaks at long-term care facilities have been recorded across the state, the state's data read. Colorado's hospitals reported that 54 coronavirus patients were discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Wednesday afternoon. At least 445 patients remain hospitalized.

No new coronavirus deaths were reported Thursday in El Paso County, where 88 people have died of the disease. A state health department spokesperson said Tuesday that the state plans on differentiating direct COVID-19 deaths and deaths from other causes on a county-level in coming days.

Despite a slow, continual rise in new cases and deaths, Colorado's health department tweeted Thursday that the spread of the coronavirus statewide has still significantly decreased.

"The reproduction value (R0) of a virus determines how many people a sick person can infect," the tweet said. "COVID-19 likely started with R0 between 3 & 4 in Colorado – meaning one person could infect 3-4 people. With your help, we've been able to knock that value down to about 1."

