As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,062 Coloradans have died of the novel coronavirus and 20,475 have tested positive for the disease, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

More than 112,500 people across the state have been tested for the virus, the data show. The state health department is investigating 206 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, including Sterling Correctional Facility in Logan County, which had 440 positive coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday in El Paso County, where 81 people have died of the coronavirus, the state's data show. More than 1,170 county residents have tested positive.

At least 57 coronavirus patients have been discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Tuesday afternoon, Colorado's hospitals reported to the state. More than 520 patients remain hospitalized, the data show.

RELATED: