During a Monday afternoon press conference, Gov. Jared Polis announced the most up-to-date statewide coronavirus numbers. There are now 7,684 cases of COVID-19, 1,472 hospitalizations and 304 deaths in Colorado.
New cases are up by nearly 400 from Sunday, and there were 14 additional deaths since Sunday's update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Sunday, there were two new COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso County, which brought the county death total to 37. Colorado has the 16th-most cases in the U.S., as of Sunday, according to John Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.
In addition to announcing new coronavirus case, hospitalization and death numbers, Polis also announced two new datasets that will be coming soon from the state.
Colorado will be reporting on hospital discharges (patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19 and have since been cleared and released) by the end of this week "in a reliable way," Polis said.
The state will also start reporting on racial and ethnicity data. The need for those demographic numbers, beyond preliminary reports, became evident last week when figures from states like Louisiana, Illinois and Michigan revealed that black people in the U.S. were dying from COVID-19 at inordinate rates.
"Colorado, going forward, will report that," Polis said. "We have about 75% of the data that has been collected."