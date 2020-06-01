Coronavirus cases in Colorado rose by more than 2,000 in the week that ended Saturday, but deaths Thursday and Friday were at their lowest since late March, according to data from the state health department.
Thirty-six Coloradans died in the week that ended Friday, according to the data.
Colorado deaths on Friday, the last day of data made available by the state, were at one, and at one on Thursday as well. These one-day totals are the lowest since March 20, when the death total was also one.
So far, 1,181 Coloradans have died due to coronavirus, according to state data. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle projects that number will nearly triple, to 3,457, by early August.
State health officials will update Coloradans on the state's coronavirus efforts Monday at an 11 a.m press call. Watch for live updates here.
This is a developing story and will be updated.