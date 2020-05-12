- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.

Colorado has surpassed 1,000 coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to the data, 20,157 Coloradans have contracted the disease out of 109,304 who have been tested. The state health department is investigating 199 outbreaks — defined as more than two infected people at a facility — across Colorado, the data show.

In El Paso County, 81 people have died of the virus and 1,157 more have tested positive for it, the state health department reported. Statewide, there have been 1,009 reported deaths related to COVID-19.

At least 38 coronavirus patients have been discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Monday afternoon, Colorado's hospitals reported to the state. More than 560 patients remain hospitalized, the data show. At least 3,695 Coloradans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since it first reached the state.

