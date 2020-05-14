The coronavirus death toll in Colorado rose to 1,091 Thursday afternoon, up from 1,062 reported the previous day, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Across the state, 20,838 Coloradans have contracted the disease, out of nearly 116,000 people who have been tested for it, the state's data show. As of Thursday, the state health department reported 208 outbreaks at long-term facilities.

No new deaths were reported in El Paso County Thursday, where 81 people have died an 1,204 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Colorado's hospitals reported that 46 coronavirus patients have been discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Wednesday afternoon, the state's data show. At least 514 patients remain hospitalized with the disease.

