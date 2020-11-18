A new state COVID-19 contact tracing app has been used by about 3,400 residents to alert others of their potential exposure since it launched in October — a small fraction of the number of people that have tested positive during that time.
The state had touted the app as an important supplement to contact tracing, providing quicker information to Coloradans. However, it got off to a slow start Oct. 25, said Sarah Tuneberg, special COVID-19 adviser to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The codes needed to send out one-time anonymous notifications could only be sent by local public health agencies to residents who tested positive and only about 20 to 40 codes were getting sent each day, Tuneberg said.
The process was automated on Nov. 9 and is now sending 3,000 to 5,000 codes each day to Coloradans who test positive, whether residents have enabled exposure notifications or not, she said. The app also will be sending text messages with instructions on how residents should isolate, how to call people the individual may have exposed and other prevention strategies, she said.
"This gets Coloradans the information they need without overwhelming our public health workers, our public health agencies," Tuneberg said.
County public health agencies have fallen behind on contact tracing because of the spread of cases in recent weeks.
El Paso County announced last week that it was not able to complete contact tracing for everyone testing positive. As a result, public health workers are selecting a sample of cases each day based on the proportion of cases per ZIP code to conduct a full case interview, according to Michelle Hewitt, a spokeswoman with El Paso County Public Health.
Residents who are not selected for a full interview are offered a link to a case investigation survey via phone or text message. Through the survey, residents can access their isolation instructions and guidance on how to conduct their own contact tracing and notification among their social circles and at work, Hewitt said.
El Paso County employs 18 case investigators via the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, supplemented by about 40 volunteer case investigators from the Medical Reserve Corps, the health department said last week through the mayor's office.
Denver Public Health is prioritizing contact tracing for individuals that present a greater risk of transmission, including those that are still infectious and those in communities that are disproportionately impacted because it can't keep up with demand, agency spokeswoman Tammy Vigil said, in a statement.
"Right now, we are focusing on working with businesses on contact tracing and employee communication when cases are confirmed or exposure is suspected," she wrote.
Boulder County Public Health is also not keeping up with all its contact tracing even with additional staff compared to the spring, said Chana Goussetis, a spokeswoman for the agency in a statement. So, the agency is sending letters to all Boulder County residents that test positive with instructions about isolation and how to notify other people they have exposed. The letters also offer help with housing and medical leave, she said.
The app bolsters contact tracing especially when residents don't know everyone they may have been in contact with or how to reach them, Hewitt with El Paso Public Health said. However, the app can only be effective if a high proportion of the population activates the notification service, she said.
Tuneberg said if 15% of the state's residents downloaded the app, infections could be reduced by up to 8% and fatalities by up to 6%. The app has been downloaded by over 1 million people in the state or about 17% of the population, Tuneberg said.
To activate exposure notifications visit addyourphone.com.