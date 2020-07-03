Colorado again saw an uptick in cumulative cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths were reported Friday, according to the latest data released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The state reported 33,612 cases, up from 33,352 on Thursday.
Of those cases, 1,701 people have died, according to the state's Health Department.
In El Paso County, 2,525 cases have been reported with 120 deaths. While the number of cases jumped from Wednesday's 2,431, the death toll remains the same in the county.
Here's a breakdown:
- 33,612 cases
- 5,537 hospitalized
- 61 counties
- 337,391 people tested
- 364 outbreaks
- 1,701 deaths among cases
- 1,521 deaths due to COVID-19
Source: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment