TRINIDAD
There are no rules for building an art car, says Rodney Wood.
You can glue thousands of cigarette butts into a spiraling mosaic on a Volkswagen Beetle; plaster newspaper clippings next to baby doll heads; even spit fire out of the mouth of a 25-foot-tall dragon constructed from old CDs.
After months of tapping into your inner designer, your art car and more than 100 others parade down the streets for more than 10,000 people who flock to Trinidad for the country’s second-largest art car parade.
“You can drive your car down the street and people cheer,” said Wood, the director of ArtoCade. “How many artists hold up a painting and people cheer? That doesn’t happen.”
In the end, there are no prizes, no bragging rights, nothing to sell.
The barometer for success is the creativity that inspired what Wood calls “kooky conveyances,” even if the artists behind the designs were imprisoned for breaking society’s rules.
A life of art
Art is something Steven Carter has known his entire life. It was a foundation for a childhood that he later considered as a possible career.
Before being sentenced to the Trinidad Correctional Facility, though, he lost sight of those ambitions.
“I was substituting my creative outlet with alcohol and drugs … ” he said. “The first couple of years I was incarcerated, I didn’t draw anything. I wasn’t trying or working in art. My head was still elsewhere.”
He picked up drawing again, and it became rehabilitation.
“The second I started to make art and do drawings, my life changed, even inside of the correctional facility,” he said.
The prison had no structured program for inmates to publicize their art, which Carter sees as a “way to make the world beautiful.” He submitted a proposal for the offenders to have a means of exhibiting their art, but heard nothing back and figured it had been denied or “just got mixed in with other paperwork.”
The f irst of its kind
About the same time, the first ArtoCade came to Trinidad. In the crowd was Rosaline Marquez, the prison’s programs captain.
“We were watching all the cars, and I looked up and said, ‘You know what the men here, the men that are incarcerated at TCF, they can do this,’ ” she said. “They are so artistic, and they have so much talent. I knew they would be able to make some beautiful cars.”
Art cars have no rules. The prison system does.
This was the first project of its kind in a corrections facility in the country, so no rules and procedures were in line to ensure safety.
“Actually getting the project here, I didn’t think we had a shot … ” said Lt. James Costin, the prison’s volunteer coordinator. “But we found a way to make it work.”
In 2014, prison officials transported a car without wheels, a battery or anything else the offenders could use to escape the prison. Every brush, paint bottle and can was counted and recorded to ensure that what came in left in a box or on the car.
“There was a lot of scrutiny (on the first car),” Carter said. “A level of trust has now been instilled with the officers, since we’ve had no problems. And when there are no problems, we’re given more freedom.”
Six inmate artists built a van called ‘Plan B,’ which was inspired by the idea of exploring the Earth. The next year, the men utilized materials they had on-hand.
“I asked the guys, ‘What do you have besides a lot of spare time?’” Rodney said. “They said soda cans. They’re everywhere … it became the inspiration for the Albert Canstein car.”
The staple visuals of the car were a 4-foot-tall painting of Albert Einstein’s face and a pink brain made of stacks of smashed soda cans painted pink. Around the rest of the car were Einstein’s quotes and mathematical equations embellished with more crushed cans.
In the rule-bending fashion of art cars, the offenders weren’t strict to the genius’s words, splashing “Be there or be MC²” on the front bumper.
“You can’t think about art inside of a box,” Carter said.
Changing public perception
Neither should the offenders, the project illustrates.
Carter believes creativity is what distinguishes humans from animals.
“We have the opportunity to work collaboratively on an art project, and what better way to prove to the rest of the world that we’re not animals, that the guys that are locked up here, we aren’t predators or something like that,” Carter said.
With at least 12 states represented in the parade, the redefined image of an offender spreads beyond the burgeoning art scene in Trinidad.
“The public’s perception is that they’re in jail for a reason, and that you should throw away the key,” Costin said. “As you work with them, you realize that they are human beings as well. (That public perception) is something that we try to change.”
Kelvin Jack, another offender who has worked with Carter on the art cars, said the project altered how he wants to operate day to day both in prison and once he is released.
In the past, Jack was driven by the wrong choices, even after he was incarcerated. Now, a slip-up can revoke his privilege to wake up every morning and work on the car.
“Being able to come out here and knowing the consequences of my actions is actually helping me to stop,” Jack said. “When the situation comes up when I have a choice to make … it’s giving me that pause I need to make the right choice.”
“I wouldn’t give this up for the world,” he said.
A chance at freedom
The day before the ArtoCade in downtown Trinidad, 250 offenders — about half the prison’s population — racked their weights and lined the fence adjacent to the main entrance.
For 20 minutes, the 24 art cars lapped the visitor’s parking lot, blasting ’80s pop hits, honking their horns and waving at the offenders. Even the toughest guy in the yard smiled and waved back, Carter said.
This year, the offenders built a car around the theme of vanity, specifically how vanity manifests itself in the destruction of nature by humans.
The offenders constructed a half woman-half tree figure out of the bottle caps, paying close attention to how the layering would produce shadows that accentuate her form. They stuck rocks from the prison track around the word “VANITY” on the trunk, and splashed sand in the negative spaces.
“I’m proud of it I’m proud of the people that I worked with ‘cause we all worked out here, and we worked hard,” Jack said.
Only a small group of offenders wielded the industrial glue guns and arranged the New Belgium bottle caps into lips on the front bumper, but all those who attended the miniparade could touch the liberation that Jack and Carter feel.
“It reminds the guys, too, that there is a reality out there, that there’s a life waiting for us out there,” Carter said. “It reminds me that even in prison, one can be free.”