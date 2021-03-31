Colorado College will hold outdoor, in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 and the class of 2021 in May, the private liberal arts school in Colorado Springs has announced.
Commencement for this year’s class will be on May 23, said spokeswoman Leslie Weddell.
The ceremony for the class of 2020 — which did not have a graduation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will be a week later, on May 30.
Both events will begin at 9 a.m. at the new Weidner Field stadium for the Switchbacks FC, off Cimarron Street in downtown.
Graduates will be allowed two guests each.
“It was really important to the students to have an in-person commencement, so Colorado College has been working with the El Paso County Health Department on guidelines,” Weddell said.
The ceremony will look a little different this year, with pandemic restrictions in place, she said.
All students attending will be required to be tested for virus at the campus testing site on the Friday before the Sunday graduation.
College trustees, administrators, professors and other staff who plan to be at the events also will need to get tested on the Wednesday before at the campus testing site.
Guests are requested, but not required, to be tested also, at a location of their choosing, according to the protocols.
Wearing a facial mask during the event will be mandatory. Graduates will cross a stage to receive their diploma cover, but handshaking will be prohibited, and mobile tickets will reduce direct contact with others.
Plans to provide in-person ceremonies have been in the works since October, Weddell said, with county public health helping develop the safety plan.
There will be no reception this year, and there are no indoor contingency plans, in case of bad weather.
Pre-graduation events will be recorded and provided virtually, including the Honors Convocation, which will be a webinar format at 11 a.m. on May 11. The ceremony recognizes outstanding students and faculty with awards.
Also, the Baccalaureate address will be online, as will the honorary degree ceremony.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs announced two weeks ago that its graduation this year will be a hybrid format, with a formal virtual ceremony on May 14, featuring speakers and videos of graduates, and an in-person celebration for graduates only on May 17 on campus.
The live event, “Picture on the Plaza," will include graduates parading around the campus outdoors, with faculty and staff cheering them on, then walking across a stage to accept diploma covers and have their photos taken.
Pikes Peak Community College also will have a hybrid commencement this year, with a new, in-person "Drive-In Grad Walk" on May 15.
The virtual presentation will include speeches, videos from students and highlights from the Drive-In Grad Walk.