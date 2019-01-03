Colorado College is holding a public meeting Saturday to seek input on the planning and design of the new home of the Tigers men's ice hockey team, part of the City for Champions initiative.
Construction on the 3,000-seat Edward J. Robson Arena will begin this year, and the venue is expected to open in 2021, a CC news release says.
The meeting will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave. It's the first in a series of community meetings and workshops for the arena's planning and design phase, the release says.
The indoor arena is part of a downtown sports and events center split across two locations that represents one of four City for Champions projects.
The other half of the is sports and events center is a 10,000-seat outdoor stadium for the Switchbacks minor league soccer team that will be built at CityGate, a vacant block southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets.
In 2013, the Colorado Economic Development Commission granted Colorado Springs $120.5 million in state sales tax rebates over 30 years for the initiative.
The arena "is one of two Colorado Springs downtown sports venues in close proximity to the U.S. Olympic Museum — one outdoor and one indoor — with technological features coveted by competitive athletes," the release says. "The two sports venues further solidify the city's vision as Olympic City USA, providing unique venues to host the growing momentum of a strong and vibrant tourism industry."
Nearly $21 million of the funding for the $39 million arena comes from a gift by Edward J. Robson and other private donors, the news release says. For more information, visit coloradocollege.edu/robsonarena.