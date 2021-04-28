Colorado College plans to hold two graduation ceremonies in May, according to a Wednesday news release.
The college will celebrate this year’s graduating class on May 23, while the 2020 class – which did not march last year because of COVID-19 restrictions – will be feted a week later, on May 30. Both ceremonies will be held in person at 9 a.m. at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.
Jill Tiefenthaler, former Colorado College president and current CEO of National Geographic, will be the commencement speaker for the 2021 class, and Richard Lariviere, former CEO of Chicago’s Field Museum, will be the speaker for the 2020 class.
CC assistant professors Nadia Guessous and Michael Sawyer will give the baccalaureate addresses for the 2021 and 2020 classes, respectively. Both addresses will be delivered virtually, according to the release.
The college will award honorary degrees to Tiefenthaler, Lariviere and several other individuals who have made noteworthy contributions in their respective fields: Fania E. Davis; Eiko Otake; Denise S. Young; 1972 CC graduate Margaret Elise Myers; Scott Yoo; Gloria Ladson Billings; Katherine Haughey Loo; and Tink Tinker.
Honorary degree recipients will be celebrated at a small ceremony in the college’s Shove Memorial Chapel, officials said. The ceremony will be recorded and aired during the graduation ceremonies.
The ceremonies will be conducted in accordance with state and county COVID-19 guidelines, according to the release. The college does not plan to cancel or postpone either ceremony due to inclement weather.
Each year, the college's senior class selects a quote they consider to be emblematic of their CC experience. “Stumbling is not falling,” a quote by slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, is the Class of 2021 quote. The Class of 2020 quote is “Hindsight is 20/20.”