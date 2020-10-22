Colorado College sophomores and juniors won’t be allowed to live on campus during the spring semester under a “de-densifying” strategy to decrease the likelihood of COVID-19 infections, according to plans the private liberal arts school announced this week.

Freshmen and seniors will be given priority to live in campus housing, officials said, following the lead of other colleges in the nation that are limiting certain classes on campuses.

“It didn’t come as a huge surprise,” said junior Isabel Hicks, one of three student journalists who created and run the CC COVID-19 Reporting Project, which gives an inside look at how the pandemic is affecting the college.

“I was not expecting to be able to live on the campus in the spring, nor did I really want to,” she said.

Colorado College suspended its three-year living on-campus residency requirement for this academic year. So, Hicks and many other students now are renting apartments in Colorado Springs and primarily doing remote learning.

About 500 freshmen and new students remain on the campus this semester, after a COVID-19 outbreak of 11 students caused the schools’ three major dorms to go under quarantine in late August and early September. But hundreds left in late September, either returning home or moving off-campus.

Sophomores and juniors will be able to live off campus and come onto campus to attend in-person classes and use the library, student center, gym, cafeteria and other services, Rochelle Dickey, acting dean of students, said in a video the school is circulating.

Students arriving in January after winter break will need to quarantine for two weeks before being on campus, officials said.

All students also will be tested for COVID before entering the campus, said Brian Young, vice president for information technology and chief technology officer. Rapid tests that return results in hours are available, he said.

About a third of the students, living on or off campus, will continue to be randomly tested weekly, a procedure that started this semester.

That’s the only time Hicks has been on campus since it shifted to mostly remote learning a month after classes started. She’s been randomly selected twice for testing.

“I could go to the library or the student center, but I won’t,” she said. “You have to sign up to study in the library, and my friends who’ve gone said it’s kind of a bad vibe.

“Normally you’d walk in and you see your friends, and there’s a bunch of people studying, gathering around the coffee shop. Now no one's in there, you can’t eat there, and you have to wear a mask the whole time.”

It’s a weird time to be in college, said Miriam Brown, a senior from Tennessee who’s also living in an apartment about six miles away from the campus and only has been back to get tested for the virus.

Many students living off campus are holed up in their apartments, she said, and there’s no indication of what the spring semester will bring, in terms of instruction.

“All of my classes are solely remote,” Hicks said. “I mostly spend the majority of my day at my computer, which I don’t love.”

Students now living on campus, first-year students who were sent home last month or who have been doing remote learning, NCAA student athletes , new transfers and international students also will be able to live on campus starting in January.

The goal, officials said, is to have as many of the annual enrollment of about 2,200 students as possible living on or near the campus for the second half of the academic year.

The three largest residence halls that normally house 300 or more students will operate at 50% capacity, Dickey said.

Instead of randomly assigned housing, small groups of 10 students or less will live and socialize in cohorts or “pods,” Dickey said.

“We know it’s successful at other institutions,” she said, “and has mental health advantages.”

Another change is that the traditional spring break week is canceled, “to reduce the risk of a major virus outbreak,” Dickey said.

That’s a big deal, Hicks said.

“I think it makes sense, but a lot of students are kind of bummed about that,” she said, ”not because they were planning to go anywhere, but because it’s nice to have a long break.”

The campus recently has seen more positive COVID-19 cases, the student journalists reported. Two Colorado College staff members and an employee of Bon Appetit, the campus food service provider, tested positive last week.