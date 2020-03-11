Colorado College seniors partied Wednesday like it was graduation, not spring break.
It may very well have been the last hurrah for the class of 2020.
“Everyone’s really shocked, and we do not know how it’s going to work, so we’re super happy to celebrate today,” said senior Israel Ashiagbor, a pre-med student from New York.
Colorado College is following mirroring colleges and universities across the country in halting on-site classes to address the potential spread of the infectious coronavirus.
The liberal arts campus north of downtown Colorado Springs announced late Tuesday afternoon that spring break, which started Wednesday, will be extended for an additional week and on-site classes would be changed to remote learning starting March 30. Under the current plan, the changes will be in place until at least mid-April and possibly to the end of the school year in mid-May.
“It was pretty jarring for all of the seniors since it was so last minute,” said Finlay Bressler, who organized the traditional “champagne shower” event. The celebration, normally held on the last day of school to mark the end of four years of college, took place Wednesday.
Wearing a shark-headed blue robe and lab goggles, environmental science major Cheristy Jones of Utah was having fun spraying champagne on her classmates and toasting the labors of her undergraduate work.
“I think it’s a good decision for the health and safety of everybody,” she said of essentially closing the campus. “But it’s sad because it’s my senior year.”
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs also joined the movement Wednesday, temporarily suspending on-site teaching after spring break while the infectious disease plays out.
UCCS will shift all classes possible to remote learning from March 30 to April 13 to prevent possible transmission of the virus and has activated an incident-management team, according to a Wednesday email from Chancellor Venkat Reddy.
In-person classes are set to resume April 14, unless otherwise announced, he said. The campus will remain open.
Elsewhere, Pepperdine University, Amherst College, Harvard University, Duke University, the University of California in Los Angeles and other institutions are canceling traditional learning and switching to online instruction to help prevent the spread of the new respiratory virus.
“There’s a momentum toward it — it’s the responsible thing to do,” said CC spokeswoman Leslie Weddell.
Some schools have said the switch in format will last for the rest of the school year, while others are waiting to see how the virus impacts communities.
Jones said she was looking forward to a senior capstone project: a study of the Monument Creek watershed. It’s been canceled.
“It’s kind of a bummer.”
Colorado College will assess in early April whether the final “block,” or class, of the academic year will be held on campus or electronically, Weddell said.
“It’s crazy; we’re supposed to pick up and take everything with us,” Bressler said of getting off campus. “They say they’ll assess whether we can come back, but I don’t see that being the case.”
Professors will use the long spring break to adapt their classes for distance learning, Weddell said. Faculty will receive individual consultations as well as department workshops to help develop resources and curriculum, she added.
Employees will continue working, while “adhering to the protocols advised by the Centers for Disease Control and the local public health department to keep safe and healthy, including not reporting to work if they have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus,” Weddell said.
Students aren’t convinced remote learning will work.
“I think it’s going to be really difficult to do everything online,” said molecular biology major Lucia Costanza of New Mexico. “Professors are going to have to make changes about what they’ll accept for our work.”
Some seniors, like Costanza, are returning to their home state. Others who live off campus may stick around. Students have been asked to leave by March 18.
Ashiagbor, the pre-med student from New York, which has more cases of coronavirus than Colorado, said his family doesn’t want him to travel now.
“What if I’m on a flight and I get the virus and bring it home and my grandma gets sick?” he said. “It’s terrible.”
