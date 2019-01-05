Some of Colorado College’s closest neighbors aren’t fans of the school’s planned hockey arena at the south end of the downtown Colorado Springs campus.
About 200 neighbors, alumni, season ticket holders and community residents attended a meeting on campus Saturday, the first of five to explain the project and solicit community ideas and solutions.
Already, some are criticizing CC and the city for ignoring their concerns.
“People live and work in the area, so how will they be accommodated?” asked Wendy Mike, a board member of nearby All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 730 N. Tejon St. “There is a (longtime) historical presence in this neighborhood that feels like it’s being shoved under the bus (by CC).”
Robson Arena would be built on a lot bordered by Cache La Poudre and Dale streets, and Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue, and seat 3,000 to 3,600 people. It is part of Colorado Springs’ City for Champions initiative in conjunction with the proposed 10,000-seat stadium for the Switchbacks soccer team on the south end of downtown.
Parking and traffic were the main objections at the meeting, the same concerns neighbors have been raising since the plan was announced last July.
Vic Appugliese, a 20-year resident of the Old North End, said CC has not been able to keep students and staff from parking in front of homes, so “how can we expect the college to control parking during large events when they don’t have control over their students and staff now?”
Others who lived in the Old North End and on streets south of the college echoed Appugliese, adding that parking spots already are sparse during major on-campus events and that a parking structure was needed.
The arena planners’ analysis of available parking shows 1,306 available spots for a Friday or Saturday night, about 250 more than the demand for an average game.
Todd Frisbie, the project’s parking consultant, offered the following pros and cons of an on-site, 400-car capacity parking garage versus parking dispersed throughout CC, private and public lots and street parking:
The garage would be easy for the college to manage and would reduce the impacts to neighborhoods, said Frisbie. It would also increase congestion at major intersections and would add about $7 million to the cost of the $39 million arena.
Dispersed parking, which is the college’s preferred design, would connect the campus to downtown through a shuttle service and alternative modes of transportation, Frisbie said.
Frisbie and others on the design team mentioned the possibility of a residential parking permit system similar to the one implemented in the area surrounding the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to ensure residents could find parking during events.
A parking garage is not completely out of the question, said Chris Coulter, the college’s assistant vice president of Facilities Services.
“If … a parking structure is determined to be what we need, then that’s what we’ll do,” he said.
Others, who don’t necessarily live near CC, applauded the plan. Lee Stewart, a longtime season ticket holder, said he’s “all on board” for the project and that he foresees it being a success for the college and Colorado Springs.
Arena officials encouraged the public to attend two workshops to be held in late February and mid-March, which will focus on solutions to parking and traffic concerns, and building and property design, respectively.
Two public hearings before the Colorado Springs Review Board and Colorado Springs City Council on the proposal will be held in June and July, respectively.
“I hope the meetings aren’t a show, because it’s my impression that CC tends to get what it wants without taking into account what the neighborhood wants,” said Karin Rodel, who lives near the college. “But I’m hopeful that these meetings will show the college that there is a lot of community interest and that they should work with us.”
If the current timeline sticks, the design team will then submit their project proposal to the city sometime between March and August, break ground on construction in late 2019 and finish the arena by 2021.
For more information on the project, go to https://www.coloradocollege.edu/other/robsonarena.