Colorado College is moving most classes online for the rest of the fall semester due to 11 positive COVID-19 cases, the school's co-presidents announced Tuesday.
All classes will be moved online for the remainder of Block 1, which lasts through Sept. 16. Most classes for the remainder of the fall semester, which includes blocks 2, 3 and 4, will be conducted online, the college announced in a series of tweets, adding that an announcement would be made Thursday regarding which students may be on campus for subsequent blocks.
Slightly more than two weeks since classes began, hundreds of students have been quarantined in main dorms on campus for potentially being exposed to the sometimes deadly virus.
“Despite our rigorous testing and response protocols, which do identify exposure and instances of the virus quickly, it is clear that our earlier plans to bring the rest of our student body to campus for Block 2 are no longer feasible,” officials said in online communication.
"The quarantines of entire residential halls significantly limit our ability to provide a quality residential and academic experience for students."
College administrators are urging students to leave by Sept. 20, the announcement from Mike Edmonds and Robert G. Moore, the school's acting co-presidents said.
Students currently in quarantine in South and Mathias halls can leave after the 14-day seclusion period ends on Sept. 12. Loomis Hall's two-week quarantine ended Sunday.
Students in some of the private liberal arts school's hybrid classes will be able to stay on campus with permission from the school, as well as international students and those in "dire need."
"This is not how you — or we — envisioned our students starting their campus life, or this academic year," the announcement read.
Over the coming months, campus leaders will “study the situation, acquire the necessary testing capacity, and establish cohort protocols with the intent to resume on-campus classes and activities” on Jan. 4, online communication says. A decision will be made in October.
The school will credit the accounts of all students living in Loomis, Mathias and South halls for room charges since school started Aug. 24, including students who had room assignments in those halls but were moved elsewhere for quarantine or isolation.
Gazette reporter Debbie Kelley contributed to this article.
Editor's note: This article was updated at 7:35 p.m. to reflect that Colorado College is moving most classes online for the remainder of the semester.