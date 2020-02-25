Lewis Raven Wallace is a perceptive, powerful critic of the America’s media structure. He delivers righteous attacks on the lack of sympathetic, truthful coverage of our country’s oppressed and maligned.
If you choose to hear Wallace speak at Colorado College on Thursday night, expect to be aggressively challenged. And expect to walk away pondering worthy questions. The lecture begins at 7 p.m. in Gaylord Hall.
Wallace has a gift for asking questions, which interest him more than answers.
“I don’t like coming to conclusions or particularly seeming sure of things,” he writes in his new book “The View From Somewhere.”
In January 2017, Wallace leaped from obscurity to the national controversy of the moment. He was working as a reporter for public radio’s “Marketplace Now” when he wrote a personal blog, “Objectivity is dead, and I’m OK with it” that temporarily sizzled his career.
In the blog, Wallace said he was struggling to sleep after Donald J. Trump’s election as president. He said “journalists should fight back” against a tide of the “alternative facts” he believed were on the way from the Trump administration.
He also said “I ... have the great privilege of working for a public media organization.”
Not for long. He soon was fired by “Marketplace Now.”
That led to soul searching, but not the kind you might think. Wallace set out to understand and expose the weaknesses dwelling deep in the soul of the American news business. His search led to “The View From Somewhere.”
I talked by phone with Wallace from his home in North Carolina.
“I was media critic before I was a media worker,” Wallace said.
He long had been troubled by the media’s coverage of America’s transgender community. He was troubled because he resides in that community. Transgenders, he said, had been “so misrepresented and maligned by mainstream media for so long.”
His is, for sure, a liberal voice, but he speaks with discomfort for the ways of the “mainstream media.” This only means he’s a typical American. Voices from the right and the middle and the left all wish the “mainstream media” spoke in a tone more closely resembling their voices. Virtually no one is satisfied.
And yet ...
Wallace’s contrary voice carries valuable weight.
He lost his radio job because he was seen as an advocate, but in his book Wallace tells stories of journalists who altered society fueled by a profound sense of advocacy. Newspapers in the 19th century ignored or excused lynchings in the South. Ida B. Wells dedicated her career to exposing the lies, racism and viciousness behind the lynchings.
She was dismissed as biased, which was true. She was biased ... against the crime of massacring innocent blacks. Wells was swimming fiercely against a strange, strong tide. During her lifetime, which spanned from the Civil War to 1931, lynching was a socially accepted practice in many American destinations. This verges on unbelievable, but it’s the brutal truth.
Wallace declines to leave the pollution of white supremacy in the past. Today, we hear voices from the “alt-right.” Wallace believes a better description is “white supremacist.”
To call someone a white supremacist might seem an ideological statement. But, Wallace said, it’s just as ideological to not describe that white supremacist as what he/she truly is.
Wallace believes every slice of American should — must, really — be heard.
“We need journalism to fairly and honestly represent all of the people who need it,” he said.
And he means every slice. Wallace calls for a journalistic future that includes contributions from “people in prison, undocumented immigrants, youth, transgender people, black people, rural and elderly people.”
It will be fascinating if Wallace someday oversees the news operation of a paper or TV station. His presentation of our nation’s news would be fresh and unsettling and deliver, as is his style, more questions than answers.
Until then, he will operate as a valuable outsider.