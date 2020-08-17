More than 150 students at Colorado College were quarantined in Loomis Hall after an incoming student tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, according to a university email.
New students received COVID-19 tests as they arrived to campus Friday, but according to the email from Rochelle Dickey, dean of students, and Brian Young, vice president of the prevention work team, the school's social distancing protocols were not followed while the student waited to be tested.
"We have been testing all students on campus, conducting ongoing random testing, and observing risk-mitigation procedures," the email read. "We are also following the advice of our partner, El Paso County Public Health. None of these collective efforts can succeed if we don’t follow public-health guidelines."
Multiple people in Loomis Hall were exposed to the student and now 155 people will be quarantined in the dorm for 14 days to reduce risk of further spreading the virus.
Students will only be allowed to leave their rooms to use the restroom, and traffic into and out of the dorm will be restricted.
Meals will be delivered to students in Loomis Hall and students will receive check-ins from the residential staff. The quarantine may affect class schedules for students in Loomis Hall, according to the email. Classes begin Aug. 24. Students assigned to Loomis Hall who have not arrived yet will be relocated to new dorms.
The dorm will also be deep-cleaned to help limit transmission of the disease.
A community statement committing to school safety protocols was sent out to students, faculty and staff to sign.
"Anyone who does not observe this commitment puts everyone’s experience and safety at risk," the email said. "We are asking CC parents and families to support our efforts by encouraging your students to adhere to our commitment and protocols."