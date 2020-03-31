A Colorado College campus “community member” has tested positive for a COVID-19, students and staff learned Monday, the first day a remote learning model for students and faculty began.
The person, whom was not identified by gender, age or status on campus, has not had physical contact with anyone at the college since March 11, officials said. March 11 was the first day of spring break. People who were in contact with the person have been notified, according to campus officials.
The individual was tested on March 21 and was confirmed to have the highly contagious respiratory virus on March 29.
“The college is working with the El Paso County Department of Public Health,” reads a note to employees and students.
“While we are following all safety protocols, we want to respect the privacy of this campus community member so they can focus on their health and treatment.”
Students will participate in distance learning for the remainder of the semester. Some international students and others who were given permission continue to live in campus housing.
Under Colorado's gubernatorial-mandated Stay-at-Home order issued March 26, only employees who provide critical services — such as security, medical and mental health, housing, and food service — are working on site and maintaining social distancing. Others are working from home.