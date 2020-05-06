After postponing its planned May 17 graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Colorado College will ask the Class of 2020 and their families to return to campus in one year for a rescheduled commencement ceremony on May 22, 2021.
The school will raise funds so that “all members of the Class of 2020 can attend, regardless of their financial circumstances,” a recent letter sent to students said.
Degrees for seniors who complete the requirements for earning a diploma will be conferred on May 31. Graduating seniors will be mailed packages containing diplomas, caps, tassels and other mementos, so they can celebrate at home this year.
The school received about $1.1 million in federal stimulus money from the CARES Act to defray the costs of unexpected expenses of the pandemic, including awarding cash grants to students in need, said spokeswoman Leslie Weddell. The campus also is providing partial refunds for room and board this semester for students who were asked to leave the campus due to the coronavirus.
The private liberal arts college in Colorado Springs made the decision to move this month’s commencement to next year after surveying seniors and their families. According to a letter students received from CC President Jill Tiefenthaler, 304 seniors and 385 family members responded to the survey, with the majority saying they wanted a traditional on-campus ceremony when the environment is safe from the pandemic.
“You want to walk across the stage in your cap and gown, and soak in that moment of hard-earned achievement. And it is important for you to share that moment — with your classmates and loved ones,” she said.
Tiefenthaler went on to say she is “heartened by the strength, resiliency, and perseverance you all are showing as we adjust to new ways of teaching, learning, working and living at this time when we must keep our families and communities safe.”
Graduates, their families and friends will be invited back to stay on campus that weekend next May and participate in customary activities leading up to the ceremony, and also reunite with friends, professors and other staff.
Colorado College’s Class of 2021 will graduate the week before, on May 16, according to the calendar for next academic year.