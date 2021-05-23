A blustery Sunday morning sent caps and tassels flying as Colorado College celebrated its graduates with a commencement ceremony at the recently opened Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.
An early morning rainstorm delayed the start of graduation by nearly an hour and the rain returned before the ceremony ended, forcing graduates to scramble and put on ponchos.
The roughly 460 students earning bachelor’s degrees, and 17 others earning master’s degrees in teaching, were masked and spaced apart in rows of chairs on the turf-lined soccer field — this as the pandemic draws to a close, thanks to the vaccine, nearly 16 months after it took hold in the state.
It was the first in-person graduation since 2019. Family and friends cheered and applauded from the stands as graduates were announced, walked across the stage and posed for a photo.
Jill Tiefenthaler, who led Colorado College — a private liberal arts school north of downtown Colorado Springs, in its 147th academic year — as president for nine years until last August, when she left to become the first female chief executive officer of National Geographic Society, was the keynote speaker.
“We’re coming out of enormous difficult times, and we’re looking around the world, and it is very different,” she said. “We’re never going back to the way things were. We all know about this new normal. We get to help create the new normal and you, the class of 2021, have an incredible opportunity to see the world in new ways and to shape your future. Let’s take the lessons we’ve learned as our lantern, and boldly step into the unknown once more, but with confidence, courage and conviction.”
Graduating senior Griffin Tyler was hospitalized with COVID-19 and got it a second time at home with his family. The music major is returning home to Austin, Texas, to pursue opportunities performing sound design for a video game company.
Skyler Stark-Ragsdale, a film and media studies major from Missoula, Mont., said he may pursue graduate school in Boston in the future but plans on being a ski bum for the next year.
Charley Good, an economics major from Portland, Ore., will be spending the summer biking around Sun Valley, Idaho. He said his favorite college memory was a month-long school-sponsored trip to Alaska where he enjoyed rafting and backpacking.
Zivia Berkowitz, a feminist and gender studies major from Montclair, N.J., said the best part of attending Colorado College was the friends she has made. She also appreciated the striking beauty and the view of 14,115-foot Pikes Peak west of town.
“Colorado Springs is a really fun place to be able to explore and get to know,” she said.
Lauren Weiss, a computer science and political science major from Denver, said highlights from her four years at Colorado College include being president of her sorority and study abroad trips to Budapest and Greece. Next up for Weiss is earning a master’s degree in technology policy at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.
Michelle Wolford, an environmental science major from Oak Park, Ill., will be working in a lab at the University of Kansas this summer. She was surprised how fast her undergraduate years went.
“It has been an amazing four years,” Wolford said. “I can’t really believe it is ending. It is super bittersweet.”
Colorado College will celebrate its 2020 graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony at 9 a.m. next Sunday at Weidner Field.