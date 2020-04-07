Colorado College, a holdout among Colorado Springs’ higher education institutions, has called off its scheduled May commencement ceremony and related activities on campus.
“Though we had hoped to be able to gather with seniors, their families, loved ones, mentors and friends to celebrate, growth of the COVID-19 pandemic has made that impossible at this time,” campus officials wrote to students.
The private liberal arts college of about 2,200 students is asking seniors and their families about “what type of recognition would be meaningful to them if we are able to have a celebration at a later time.”
Anticipating the May 17 graduation could be canceled because of the coronavirus, seniors held the campus' traditional "champagne shower" party around the flagpole on March 11 as classes ended for spring break and officials announced remote learning would begin after an extended spring break.
This year's May graduation was to have been President Jill Tiefenthaler’s last commencement ceremony of her nine-year tenure at Colorado College.
Tiefenthaler announced in January that she was leaving her post in August to become the first female chief executive of National Geographic Society.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Community College announced in mid-March they were canceling in-person May graduation events.
The schools also are working on other ways to recognize and celebrate students earning degrees.