Colorado College has the money and the final property it needed to build an arena for its Division I men’s hockey team.
Now, it needs a plan to handle parking and traffic on game days that satisfies its skeptical Old North End neighbors.
Some Old North End residents, fearful for their historic, residential neighborhood that abuts the campus, say the area lacks the parking needed to accommodate the proposed 3,000-seat arena for the Tigers hockey team. The planned arena site is bordered by Nevada Avenue on the east, Cache La Poudre Street on the north, Tejon Street on the west and Dale street on the south.
They say CC needs to build a parking garage or else fans will be parking on side streets, blocking driveways and overwhelming residential roads with cars cruising for parking spaces or backed up at intersections as they try to leave.
The era of the rare Colorado College ticket is just around the bend. The Tigers are moving from spacious Broadmoor World Arena, capacity 7,750, to Robson Arena, capacity 3,000.
“There was one knucklehead college kid who parked in front of my house for three weeks,” said Vic Appugliese, longtime resident and former president of the Old North End Neighborhood Association. “You put a 3,000-seat stadium right in the heart of a residential area, where the hell is everyone going to park? Think about it.”
Colorado College officials formally unveiled plans for the arena Wednesday morning alongside Colorado Springs leaders and the owners of the Switchbacks minor league soccer team, which will be building a 10,000-seat stadium at CityGate, a vacant block southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets. The stadium and arena constitute the fourth and final project in the $120.5 million City for Champions initiative first proposed in 2013.
Following that announcement, Old North End residents received a message Wednesday signed by Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler, with more information about the project and parking options.
“(The arena’s) location on campus would allow students, faculty, staff and neighbors to walk to events, including games and practices, rather than driving,” the letter says. “Most sporting events would be held when classes are not in session; more on-campus parking is available at those times.”
A recent survey commissioned by the college indicated that Colorado College has 50 percent more parking spaces available on campus and nearby streets than would be needed for a hockey game or event, said Sean Pieri, CC’s vice president for advancement.
Here's how Gazette readers are reacting to the announcement.
Talks that led to that study, conducted in part by N.E.S. Inc., a local architecture firm, began a year ago after fundraising efforts within the college surpassed the anticipated cost of a practice rink, Pieri said. With enough money, the notion of building a competition rink, which would also serve as a multipurpose facility for the college, came into focus.
But for that vision to come to fruition, the college needed to own all the properties on the block in the 100 block of Dale Street, Pieri said. CC already owned all the property along the 800 blocks of Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street and 100 block of East Cache La Poudre Street.
The last piece was the multi-family home at 112 E. Dale Street owned by a Colorado College alumnus, who sold it to CC this month for $612,500.
As the college moves ahead with architects and other design professionals, the goal is to make the building the first net zero energy arena in the country, Pieri said.
Those discussions also aim to ensure the facility “fits into the history and culture of this neighborhood and doesn’t end up being a monolith that is dominating the south end of our campus,” said Ken Ralph, CC’s director of athletics. “We want it to fit seamlessly into the neighborhood.”
But, as the college has grown south and east by buying up properties, parking in the surrounding neighborhood has been reduced drastically, said Jane Morgan, a longtime resident of the 1300 block of Cascade Avenue.
“They constantly build things and say they’re going to put in underground parking but then they say ‘Oh, we don’t have enough money’ or ‘It’s too expensive.’ There’s always an excuse,” Morgan said. “They have done project after project, which has taken away parking. And now they want to push the parking off onto remote areas. Well, the remote area is our neighborhood.”
The N.E.S. study indicated there is no need for a parking garage, Pieri said. While the college does want to push parking away from campus, it wants to push traffic south rather than north.
“I don’t see them parking in the North End, I see them parking on Tejon,” he said.
Colorado College is hoping to work with the city to provide downtown parking options and a shuttle or bus service, so those that attend games and events will head downtown rather than residential areas, Pieri said. That would alleviate parking concerns and benefit local businesses and the city, he said.
July 25, 2018. Remember this day.
My bet is that today’s announcement that Colorado Springs and three private partners will build two sports complexes bookending downtown will be transformational.
“How cool would that be, with a sold-out crowd and people bustling up and down downtown on a winter night?” Pieri said. “And we could create a shuttle of some kind. It might be a bus, might be a cab, and it would create a fun environment where on game night we could shuttle fans back and forth.”
Appugliese said the best option for concerned residents is to make their feelings known to CC.
“I know CC would like to be a good neighbor and they have been, but this is a time here and now where they’ve just got to step up and say ‘It’s time for us to put a parking deck in,’” he said.
Pieri said CC intends to hold meetings so that residents can voice their opinion on parking and traffic flows. But the immediate priority for CC, city and Switchbacks officials is developing a business plan for the state Economic Development Commission in September. The commission oversees the funding promised for the City for Champions projects, which also include the U.S. Olympic Museum, a new Air Force Academy visitors center and a sports medicine and performance center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
In all, the commission awarded $120.5 million in state sales tax rebates over 30 years for the projects.
That plan and accompanying documents should qualify as the “substantial work” required by Dec. 16 if Colorado Springs and its partners are to receive the promised $28 million in tax-increment financing for the stadium and arena, city officials have said.
The Switchbacks and CC aim to break ground on the two projects this year.
The Tigers will continue to play at The Broadmoor World Arena for a few more years before moving into the new arena, which will be named the Edward J. Robson Arena after a 1954 alumnus and CC and Olympic hockey player who is the project’s largest single donor, Ralph said.
The Switchbacks should launch their 2020 season in the new stadium, which would be named for Weidner Apartment Homes, the Seattle company investing $40 million for apartments and mixed-use space on the property, owner Nick Ragain said.
