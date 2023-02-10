Colorado College is a top producer of U.S. Fulbright students, the college announced in a news release Friday.

Four Colorado College students received grants from the prestigious program, producing more Fulbright students than any other institution in the state and tying the college for 35th nationwide.

Fulbright is the U.S. government’s flagship program for international education and cultural exchange. Roughly 2,000 students, artists and early career professionals receive grants each year to study, teach English and conduct research overseas. Students are chosen for their academic merit and leadership, according to the program's website.

“I am thrilled that Colorado College is one of the top institutions producing Fulbright students,” Colorado College president L. Song Richardson said in the release. “Our students’ world view and understanding of global issues are expanded and enriched by these opportunities for international study, research, teaching, and problem solving.”

Class of 2022 alumni Nick Cleveland-Stout, Grace Evans and Claire McCallum and 2019 alumna Kate Barnes are among last year’s grantees. They are now studying international political policy in Brazil, teaching English in Bulgaria, teaching English in Germany and researching network science in Hungary, respectively.

Roy Jo Sartin, the Fulbright Program Advisor at Colorado College, said she hopes these students’ stories will inspire more people to see themselves as potential Fulbrighters and to apply for the program.

Sartin works with every Fulbright applicant to consider their options, plan their applications and deliver feedback. Colorado College sees between 16 and 24 applicants in an average year, she said.

Colorado College previously made the list of top producing institutions in 2019-2020 with four grantees.

Of the 174 institutions the U.S. Department of State named “top producing institutions” for 2022-2023, five are in Colorado. The University of Colorado Boulder, Colorado State University-Fort Collins, Metropolitan State University of Denver and Trinidad State College join Colorado College in its esteem.

Awards for this year's cycle will be announced later this spring, according to the release.