The Gazette is examining the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Nathaniel Czajkowski, whose death remains unsolved, in its new weekly podcast, Colorado Cold Case.
Episode three, “Who was Nate Czajkowski,” is available for free download, along with previous episodes, at gazette.com/coldcase.
In this episode, we learn about Nate from family and close friends and search for clues about why he might have been killed in 2017.
In Colorado Springs, there are at least 108 cold cases dating back to 1949. Listen, and maybe you can help us solve these cases.
What do we know? What do we still need to find out? Follow along as we build this case.
