The Gazette is examining the 2017 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Nathaniel Czajkowski, whose death remains unsolved, in its new weekly podcast, Colorado Cold Case.
Episode four, “Dueling Narratives,” is available for free download, along with previous episodes, at gazette.com/coldcase.
In this episode, we talk to two friends who say Nate may have been hanging out with the "wrong crowd," and we search for clues to his killer in his autopsy report.
What do we know? What do we still need to find out? Follow along as we build this case.