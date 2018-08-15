The Colorado Classic cycling tour returns Thursday through Sunday for its second year with stages in Vail and Denver.

Here is the scheudle for each day of the tour, along with information on the Velorama Festival, streaming channels and parking details. Cyclists begin with Stage 1 at an elevation of 8,150 feet at the Mountain Plaza in Vail.

Thursday

Stage 1 women's race starts at 10 a.m., covering 35.2 miles in four laps climbing 2,567 feet. The men's race will follow at 12:15 p.m., completing 64.1 miles in eight laps and gaining 4,390 feet in elevation. The Mountain Plaza start line will be the most energetic place for spectators to watch as the women will pass by four times, and the men eight times. There will be a bike expo hosting vendors and activities. Be an early bird for an opportunity to meet the riders as they sign in for the race.

Friday

Stage 2 is a time-trial race starting at the Mountain Plaza in Vail and ending near the summit of Vail Pass. This stage is 9.87 miles with 1,574 feet of elevation gain. Women cyclists begin at 10 a.m. and the men begin at 12:30 p.m. The racers will cruise through town before heading up between the mountains on a recreational path along I-70.

Saturday

Stage 3 is the first day in Denver's RiNo art district on Saturday, looping the start and finish in Velorama. Men commence at 10:30 a.m. for the 100-mile, 8,133 foot grind past Coors Field to Golden, over Lookout Mountain, into Red Rocks Park and onward to Evergreen. Racers will reach a King of the Mountain competition followed by a final competition in Indian Hills. The home stretch reaches over Dinosaur Ridge for a finish from Wheat Ridge High School and back to finish at Velorama.

Sunday

During Stage 4, the second day in Denver, racers will knock out a 9.1-mile circuit race through Denver from the Velorama Festival to City Park. Women start first at 10 a.m. with four laps, totaling 34.8 miles. The men will finish with an eight-lap circuit at 12:15 p.m., covering 71.2 miles.

Parking tips

Parking for stages 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday is available at the Lionshead structure on South Frontage Road in Vail. Cars will not be allowed in or out between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. For additional and overflow parking, see coloradoclassic.com.

Velorama Festival parking and stages 3 and 4 parking in Denver will be in the Rockies' Lot A with a $15 cash-only charge. First-come, first-serve basis. VIP parking is in the Rockies' parking garage with a $30 cash-only charge. First-come, first-serve basis. Other parking options for Stage 3 include Lookout Mountain, Cragmont Drive, Indian Hills, Dinosaur Ridge (Morrison) and Wheat Ridge.

Check the RTD schedules for public transportation options, too.

Velorama Festival

Events for cycling fans include the Velorama Festival in Denver on Saturday and Sunday. Headlining and local bands including Modest Mouse, Matt and Kim, and The Growlers. You also can indulge in competitive events, craft beer, wine and cider. Friday and Saturday general admission is $55. For additional information, see veloramafestival.com.

-

Streaming

Women's highlights, recaps, and men's races will be streamed and televised live all four days of the tour, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (MDT), on Altitude Sports and Entertainment along with and Tour Tracker and Streaming. Replays will air on Altitude from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (MDT) all four nights of the tour. Download the Colorado Classic Tour Tracker app here.