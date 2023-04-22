Adaptive Recreation for Children Health (ARCH) held a banquet in honor of the program’s 55th anniversary at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs.

ARCH, a program through the Colorado Springs Children’s Hospital, provides kids with disabilities with access to sports like skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding and rock climbing.

“These kids who are in this program — we think of them as kids with disabilities, but truly we’re showing them how able they really are,” said Leila Roche, a spokesperson for Children’s.

Saturday marks the end of their 2022-23 ski season, highlighting the accomplishments of the 44 kids, and 55 volunteers who participated this year.

The event honored the milestones of volunteers who returned to the program year after year. Among the honorees was Wendy Pierce, a pediatric rehabilitation specialist, and volunteer bus driver for the past 10 years.

“I serve as bus staff because I can’t ski, so that’s the best I can do,” Pierce said with a chuckle.

“I love the program. For me as a clinician, if they (the kids) see me working as ski program staff, it can help take down that wall you see in the clinical setting,” Pierce said, “It allows kids to blossom. We don’t really focus on their disability, we focus on what we can build upon, and their potential.”

Also in attendance at Saturday’s event was honoree Ri Armstrong.

Armstrong is a Paralympic three-track skier with over 50 years of experience and was a part of one of the first groups of amputees to join the ARCH program in 1970.

Armstrong lost his leg during the Vietnam War when he was living at an Army camp with his father overseas, who died in battle. He was adopted by a U.S. Army medic and came to the U.S. when he was 8 years old.

He said he discovered skiing through one of his gym teachers in the third grade.

“We were playing dodgeball or something and she said, 'oh, that kid, he’s pretty athletic,'” Armstrong said.

He knew I had an artificial leg and he said, 'hey, do you want to learn how to ski?, At that time, I didn’t know what that was, I had just come to the States, but I said 'sure, whatever it is I’ll do it.'”

He skied with the program through high school and went on to build a successful career competing in downhill three-track skiing as a Paralympic athlete.

Now 50 years since the first day on the slopes, he said he’s amazed at how the program has evolved.

“Back then, since it was so small, they could only teach disabled people with upper-extremity and lower-extremity amputation. Now, they can teach everyone,” Armstrong said.

“Now it’s so big, I get lost in it. There used to be six of us, and everyone knew everyone. Now I feel a bit lost, but it’s a good thing.”

Armstrong said he's proud to have been a part of the program's beginning and continued participation to date.

“I’m glad I’m in it, to be an original and still stick with it. I’m going to keep going until I can’t ski anymore. I did have a knee replacement on my good leg, and I only use one ski, so I don’t know how long I have left. I hope it goes on forever.”