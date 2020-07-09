SEDALIA — GPS directions led Chris Ochoa to the wrong home while looking for a wedding rehearsal, prompting the homeowner to chase him down in a truck, cut him off and allegedly point a gun to his head, according to law enforcement records obtained by 9Wants to Know.
“I stayed as still as possible because I knew he was in a rage, I knew he could shoot any time, and I knew I could die at any time based on how he was reacting,” Ochoa, 26, wrote in a statement to law enforcement. “As a minority, I felt in danger.”
n the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) incident report, Ochoa told deputies homeowner Paul Favret chased him down in a truck and yelled, “I want to blow your f*****g head off.”
Ochoa told deputies Favret didn’t listen to his apology but continued to act in an aggressive manner while waving the gun around.
