As several feet of snow dumped across the mountains through the weekend, whiteout conditions forced many high country passes to close. The storm made its way to the Front Range Sunday, prompting a snow day for most schools in the Pikes Peak region.
The following snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m. Monday:
North Colorado Springs - 5 inches
Peterson Air Force Base - 6 inches
Southeast Colorado Springs - 5.1 inches
South Colorado Springs - 3.2 inches
Manitou Springs - 4 inches
Click here for the latest closings and delays in the Pikes Peak region.
Click here for more traffic news and updates
Black Forest - 4 inches
Falcon - 4 inches
Cascade - 2.4 inches
Woodland Park - 2 inches
Monument - 3 inches
Silverthorne - 26.2 inches
Keystone - 13.8 inches
Winter Park - 21.2
Vail - 6.5 inches
Walsenburg - 27 inches
Wolf Creek Pass - 19 inches
Colorado City - 9 inches
Steamboat Springs - 5.6 inches
No snowfall was recorded in Denver or Boulder, according to the weather service.