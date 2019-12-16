112419-news-snow 01.jpg
Buy Now

Bruce Smith rides his bike to work Colorado College in Colorado Springs on Friday, November 22, 2019. The winter storm caused delays and closures across Colorado Springs Friday morning. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

As several feet of snow dumped across the mountains through the weekend, whiteout conditions forced many high country passes to close. The storm made its way to the Front Range Sunday, prompting a snow day for most schools in the Pikes Peak region.

The following snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m. Monday: 

North Colorado Springs - 5 inches

Peterson Air Force Base - 6 inches

Southeast Colorado Springs - 5.1 inches

South Colorado Springs - 3.2 inches

Manitou Springs - 4 inches

Click here for the latest closings and delays in the Pikes Peak region.

Click here for more traffic news and updates  

Black Forest - 4 inches

Falcon - 4 inches

Cascade - 2.4 inches

Woodland Park - 2 inches

Monument - 3 inches

Silverthorne - 26.2 inches

Keystone - 13.8 inches

Winter Park - 21.2

Vail - 6.5 inches

Walsenburg - 27 inches

Wolf Creek Pass - 19 inches

Colorado City - 9 inches

Steamboat Springs - 5.6 inches

No snowfall was recorded in Denver or Boulder, according to the weather service. 

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments