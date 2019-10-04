A mother and her 14-year-old daughter received quite the scare this week when they got too close to an aggressive bull elk in Colorado.
Watch this video from CBS Denver, which shows the elk ramming into the passenger side of the family’s vehicle in Evergreen, a mountain town west of Denver. Its large antlers left a puncture hole to the bumper. Find the full story here.
In a similar incident, an elk roaming through Estes Park knocked a woman down and repeatedly butted her with its massive antlers.
The wild video of the charging elk serves as a reminder that wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable, especially during rut season. Enjoy watching the elk in Colorado, but please keep your distance. Stay alert and never block traffic. Always move your vehicle to a safe place off the roadway.