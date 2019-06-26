Beth Chapman, who co-starred with her husband on the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV show and later spoke out against some bail reform measures as leader of a national bail agents' organization, has died. She was 51.
Chapman and her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, 67, both were born in Denver and had a home in Castle Rock.
The A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which was filmed in both Hawaii and Colorado, ran from 2003 to 2012. The couple also starred in "Country Music Television's "Dog & Beth: On the Hunt" from 2013 to 2015. They also have announced an upcoming series on WGN America, "Dog's Most Wanted."
A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen's Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer, Mona Wood-Sword, a family spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017 after getting a nagging cough checked out. A tumor was removed and she was declared cancer-free. But in November 2018, she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
"This is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," her husband posted on Twitter early Wednesday. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
On Friday, Chapman had difficulty breathing and passed out momentarily, Wood-Sword said. She was taken to a hospital and doctors put her in a medically induced coma to spare her pain while treating her, the spokeswoman said.
Funeral services are expected to be held in Honolulu and Colorado, Wood-Sword said.
Colorado Springs bail bondsman Bobby Brown — who appeared on 11 episodes of "Dog the Bounty Hunter," according to IMDB — said that he and Beth Chapman "have been friends, just like family, since 1989." He said he spoke on the phone with Beth, who "had a heart as big as Texas" and "was never at a shortage for words," just last week.
About two months ago, Brown worked with the Chapmans to film an episode for their upcoming show, "Dog's Most Wanted."
"We were working 18- and 20-hour days, and she was with us every single day," Brown said. "She missed a day and a half. It was her desire to bounty hunt 'til the very end. She was very positive. She thought she had a great chance of beating this thing, to go back into remission, and she wanted to work."
It's unclear how Beth Chapman's death might impact the upcoming show.
Brown added: "She was just incredibly strong, she's a tremendous Christian, and her faith, I'm sure, helped her. We shared that together."
Born Alice Elizabeth Smith in Denver, Chapman had lived in Honolulu since 1989. In 2006, she and Duane Chapman, the self-proclaimed world’s best bounty hunter, married during a sunset ceremony at a Big Island resort after being together for 16 years.
"I've already been cuffed and shackled by Beth anyway," he told The Associated Press at the time.
The wedding took place a day after the death of Duane Chapman’s 23-year-old daughter, Barbara Katy Chapman, who was killed in a car accident near her home in Fairbanks, Alaska, Wood-Sword recalled. The couple decided to go forward with the wedding to celebrate her life. The wedding was featured in an episode of "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which followed the duo’s exploits in apprehending people who have avoided arrest warrants.
The couple met when he posted her bond for a shoplifting arrest, she told Rosie O’Donnell on "The Rosie Show."
"He came walking out there, I said 'oh yes he will be mine,'" Chapman said.
There are 12 children between the couple. They had 15 grand-children and one great-grandchild, Wood-Sword said.
In 2007, Hawaii lawmakers honored the couple for their work capturing criminals.
"It's kind of extraordinary to be called a crime fighter," she said at the time. "I'll have to go home and get my Wonder Woman outfit."
Duane Chapman gained fame after he nabbed serial rapist and Max Factor heir Andrew Luster in Mexico in 2003.
She was later elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States and opposed some bail reform measures nationwide. She opposed eliminating the cash bail system, saying it would put the public at risk. "People are not in jail because they are poor," she said in 2017. "They’re in jail because they broke the law."
She boasted of being the youngest ever to receive a bail license in Colorado at 29. That record was beat by her step-daughter Lyssa Chapman daughter who became licensed at age 19, she said.
Beth Chapman made news in El Paso County in 2013, when she was accused of verbally harassing a 16-year-old girl at Monument Lake. A police report said witnesses told investigators that she called the girl names for wearing inappropriate clothing. The charges were later dropped.
In 2005, Leland Chapman, son of Duane Chapman, was accused of assaulting Roy Barnes, owner of the Aztec Motel, 1921 E. Platte Ave., and cited by Colorado Springs police for third-degree assault.
Police said at the time that the bounty hunters — including Beth Chapman — showed up at the motel around 4:30 p.m., cameras rolling. They were sent there by Brown to find fugitive Harry Whaley.
Police Lt. Mary Jo Strassburg-Aldal said that a fight broke out, and, based on a statement from Barnes, Leland Chapman was cited and released. The charge was later dismissed, court records show.