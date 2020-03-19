Virgil Olson, who has been donating blood since he was 18 years old, has reached a remarkable milestone. The Coloradan reached the 80-gallon milestone on Thursday, March 12.
Olson's 641st blood donation was marked with a celebration at Vitalant’s Boulder Donation Center at 3113 28th St.
Olson is among only a handful of Vitalant blood donors in Colorado who have reached the 80-gallon mark, and he is the first to do so at the Boulder donation center.
Olson's first of what is now 641 donations with Vitalant dates back to 1960, when he moved to Colorado. Olson donates platelets regularly and is eligible to donate up to 24 times per year compared to whole blood donors who are limited to six donations each year.
