A bill that would make internal police investigations open to the public advanced Wednesday.
After more than an hour of debate, the controversial proposal was approved on a party-line vote by the Democratic-majority Senate Judiciary Committee.
House Bill 1119 would boost transparency and accountability within police departments across the state, said co-sponsor Sen. Mike Foote said, D-Lafayette, resulting in a win-win for police and the communities they serve.
“Transparency is good for the public. It enhances trust between government agencies or the government in general and the public that is supposed to be served by that government agency,” Foote said. “The police departments, in this case, would benefit from the additional trust that would be created from this kind of transparency.”
If enacted, internal police investigations could be released to the public after all investigations and criminal cases associated with them were completed. Information such as bank accounts and Social Security numbers would be redacted.
The House approved the measure late last month, despite opposition in an earlier committee hearing and pushback from other lawmakers.
Similar objections were raised Wednesday from those who believe the measure could expose police officers to undue criticism from the public, especially in investigations where complaints were deemed unfounded.
Westminster Mayor Herb Atchison and Police Chief Tim Carlson, opponents of the bill, asked lawmakers to amend it so that the names of officers investigated internally by departments would not be made public.
Publishing their names strips the officers of their privacy rights and could discourage candid and open cooperation within the investigations, they said.
But others noted that police officers are public employees whose names are already public and called the measure long overdue.
Police departments in Colorado currently have broad discretion over releasing such files. Several journalists and open records experts testified that few if any make them public.
Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, suggested releasing only substantiated complaints, but that was defeated by the committee after Foote said that would be a significant incentive for police departments to conclude internal investigations as unsubstantiated so they would not be subject to open records requests.
The measure could go to the full Senate this week.