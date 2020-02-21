Pikes Peak region residents who want to share their experiences — and help improve — mental health services are invited to participate in a session on Wednesday.
The Colorado Behavioral Health Task Force will collect public testimony from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Pikes Peak Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle, in the hearing room on the second floor.
Residents also may participate via online video at https://zoom.us/j/9166858148 or on the phone, 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID: 916 685 8148.
To sign up to testify, either in-person or by phone, go to https://calendly.com/BHTF. Sign-up must be completed by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The gubernatorial-mandated task force is evaluating Colorado’s behavioral health system and developing a statewide plan to reform operations.
The goal is to ensure every Coloradan with behavioral health needs receives timely, high-quality services in their communities, according to the task force.
Residents also can contribute to a behavioral health needs survey, the results of which will be released next month.
The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OBHCommunityConversation.
The survey seeks to identify needs, gaps in existing services and ways to improve health disparities and resources.
The task force has been hearing testimony around the state. Previous videos can be viewed at http://bit.ly/bhtf-videos.