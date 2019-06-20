A brawl among adults over a 13-year-old umpire’s call during a baseball game between 7-year-olds in Lakewood last weekend is an extreme example of a toxic culture in youth sports, according to local officials.
Gerry Strabala, recreation supervisor for the Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, said in his 22 years with the department, he doesn’t remember anything as severe as the Lakewood brawl, but he has heard about similar incidents around the country.
“I hate to say it, but from time to time, it does happen, and it’s not just in Lakewood,” Strabala said. “It could be anywhere in America. You read these stories, and heck, you probably could YouTube it and find 20 or 30 of this exact same thing across the nation.”
These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019
In Colorado Springs, “most of our issues revolve around playing time, officiating, those types of things, but they’re general complaints, which we just address and we get them taken care of, either with the coach or the parent or the officiating contractor,” he said.
“We don’t have those type of things that necessarily happen like you saw on the screen. There’s always going to be disagreements in sports overall, but it’s how you approach it and how you handle it and how you come to resolution, which is I think the most important part.”
Strabala said that with social media and the internet, any incident can viral in an instant — more than 2 million people had viewed the video of the Lakewood brawl that was posted by police on Twitter and Facebook.
But “it’s really not anything I would say is any better or any worse now than it was 10 to 15 years ago,” he said. “I think with social media and with the internet and everything, you probably just hear about it more.”
Jennifer Royer, director of TrueSport, an educational program under the Colorado Springs-based U.S. Anti-Doping Agency that advocates for positive change in youth sports culture, said the issue goes beyond the viral nature of the Lakewood incident.
“Anecdotally, it appears to be a growing problem, and certainly not something that there’s an easy answer for,” Royer said, “but we definitely believe that there is toxicity and there is an imbalance in youth sports.
“It’s a really adult problem that has been created by the adults.”
The Jeffco Sports Cooperative “has ended the season for both teams involved and all (Bear Creek) coaches and parents identified participating in the incident are being removed indefinitely,” the Bear Creek Junior Sports Association said in a statement.
The association issued a statement saying it has “ZERO tolerance for this type of behavior. We are embarrassed, ashamed and angry that this has taken place.”
Dozens of adults were throwing punches at each other when officers stepped in about noon on a baseball field next to Westgate Elementary School, Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said.
At least one person suffered serious injuries, and five people were cited for disorderly conduct, Romero said.
The family of the 13-year-old who was umpiring the game told 9News that the teen gave each side a warning for using bad language, but someone at the game was upset that he didn’t kick the parents out of the game altogether, starting an argument that led to the brawl.
“Those kids are intended to be in sport to have a great time ... to develop an appreciation for the values that sport can facilitate — teamwork, respect, accountability, leadership, those topics around healthy life goals,” Royer said. “But the thing that happened there that was disturbing is that that’s not what those kids left with. They left with a traumatic memory, and not a positive youth sports experience.”