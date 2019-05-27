Nepal Everest Internet
A Boulder attorney passed away Sunday while descending from the Mount Everest summit, a family member confirmed to 9NEWS.

Christopher Jon Kulish, 62, had successfully scaled the 29,035-foot peak from the Southeast Ridge route in the morning, according to a Reuters report.

He died suddenly at South Col after descending from the summit, Mira Acharya, according to a Nepal tourism department official. The specific cause of his death is unclear. Kulish is listed on Lawyers.com as a 32-year patent attorney operating out of Boulder.

