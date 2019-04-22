Temperatures in Colorado are warming faster than the national average, according to Climate Central.
Researchers at Climate Central have studied climate changes across the United States since the first Earth Day in 1970. Out of the 242 cities analyzed, average temperatures have risen in roughly 98% of observed cities.
While the national average is an increase of 2.5 degrees, the state of Colorado has warmed 2.9 degrees since 1970. It’s worth noting that temperature changes vary across each individual city with a 1.5 degree increase in Denver, a 2.7 degree increase in Colorado Springs, and a 0.8 degree increase in Grand Junction. Alaska is the fastest-warming state followed by New Mexico. Colorado is the seventh-fastest warming state.
According to globalchange.org, increasing temperatures, wildfires, and bark beetle infestations could be factors in climate change. Other factors such as drought conditions in the Colorado River Basin and reduced snowpack could also be contributing to spring-like temperatures appearing earlier and earlier in the season.
Las Vegas, El Paso, Tucson and Phoenix are ranked as the fastest-warming cities in the United States.