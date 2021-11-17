Westminster police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

Lilly Ingalsbe's mother reported her daughter missing around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after her daughter was last seen walking to Countryside Park around 3 p.m., the agency said.

Inglasbe, who has reddish-brown auburn hair was last seen wearing a red button-up flannel shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and black glasses with an orange backpack. Ingalsbe is described as 5 feet, 11 inches and approximately 111 pounds, law enforcement said.

Police asked the public to call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360 if Ingalsbe is spotted.